UK grid connection reform plan unveiled, solar association voices concern

Applications for Great Britain's grid connection queue have been paused until reforms can be implemented.

UK energy regulator Ofgem has unveiled new plans to overhaul Great Britain’s grid connections queue, to mixed response from the solar sector.

The announcement follows the National Electricity System Operator's (NESO) decision to pause new grid connection applications in Great Britain in January 2025. The connections queue for Great Britain exceeded 700 GW in 2024, almost three times the required capacity projected for 2050.

Ofgem has proposed introducing a new connections process that will fast track projects which can be commissioned quickly, a move which the regulator said is necessary to hit the UK government’s clean power targets for 2030. Under previous rules, grid connections in Great Britain were distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

A project’s location could also have greater influence on connection date, with Ofgem stating the grid connections queue should take “strategic need” into account.

In December 2024, the UK government committed to decarbonizing Great Britain’s energy grid by 2030 through a ramping up of renewables that would include around 30 GW more solar capacity. The ‘Clean Power 2030' plan included regional capacity projections for solar, onshore wind and battery storage, until 2035.

Solar Energy UK welcomed Ofgem taking an approach that prioritizes project readiness. However, the trade association warned that the regulator's decision to factor in system needs as set out in the Clean Power 2030 plan could result in slower deployment.

In a statement, Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett warned the industry could face a “potential cliff edge”.

“Ofgem says that projects will have to be perceived as ‘needed’ under the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, which risks turning the plan’s regional projections for 2035 into de-facto caps, slowing down the pace of decarbonizing the grid just when it needs to accelerate,” said Hewett. “Doing so would place many solar and battery storage projects that are under active development into the same category as those that are least ready, putting £26 billion [$33 billion] of planned investment at risk.

“We must have a clearer steer from government on what their 2035 projections mean for our industry, and an uplift to those numbers if they wish to encourage continued investment in our fast-growing sector.”

Ofgem is currently consulting on its proposals for grid connections reform. Industry stakeholders have until Mar. 14, 2025 to respond. If plans go ahead, the regulator claims accelerated new offers could be made by the end of 2025, with the first connected and operational from 2026.