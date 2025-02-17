BYD to supply 12.5 GWh of battery storage in Saudi Arabia

From ESS News
BYD Energy Storage has officially signed contracts with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to deliver 12.5 GWh in five BESS projects, marking the world’s largest grid-scale storage deployment to date.
In early January, media reports in China said that BYD had been awarded the series of contracts that make up the enormous headline figure of 12.5 GWh, but the official confirmation and announcement were waiting some final negotiation.
With this announcement, BYD systems will be installed across five sites in Saudi Arabia, utilizing BYD’s MC Cube-T energy storage system with Cell-to-System (CTS) technology, which achieves a volume ratio exceeding 33%, said BYD.
The project supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which targets 50% renewable energy in the national power mix by 2030. The storage systems will integrate with the country’s transmission network to manage renewable energy integration and peak demand. This latest contract represents the third phase of SEC’s ongoing energy storage procurement.
BYD’s involvement in grid storage spans 17 years, starting with its first pilot lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system. The company reports it has delivered 75 GWh of BESS equipment across 350 projects in more than 110 countries.
