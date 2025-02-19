Lion Storage closes finance on 1.4 GWh merchant battery in Netherlands

Tesla broke its own records in 2024 by deploying 31.4 GWh of battery energy storage capacity.

From ESS News

Dutch energy storage developer Lion Storage has announced financial close on a battery energy storage system (BESS) it has described as the largest BESS in the Netherlands.

The €350 million ($367 million), 350 MW/1.4 GWh Project Mufasa, at the coastal city of Vlissingen in the southwest Netherlands, will feature 372 of Tesla’s MegaPack 2 XL battery systems, with the US-based company also providing EPC services for the site.

Due to be operational in the first half of 2027, developer Lion said Project Mufasa will operate entirely on a merchant basis, without a fixed electricity offtake contract. The project will, the developer stated, “rely solely on revenues from the various Dutch power markets and the skills and expertise of the project’s leadership team.”

