Lion Storage closes finance on 1.4 GWh merchant battery in Netherlands

From ESS News
Dutch energy storage developer Lion Storage has announced financial close on a battery energy storage system (BESS) it has described as the largest BESS in the Netherlands.
The €350 million ($367 million), 350 MW/1.4 GWh Project Mufasa, at the coastal city of Vlissingen in the southwest Netherlands, will feature 372 of Tesla’s MegaPack 2 XL battery systems, with the US-based company also providing EPC services for the site.
Due to be operational in the first half of 2027, developer Lion said Project Mufasa will operate entirely on a merchant basis, without a fixed electricity offtake contract. The project will, the developer stated, “rely solely on revenues from the various Dutch power markets and the skills and expertise of the project’s leadership team.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.