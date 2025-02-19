US-based company introduces new solar carports

From pv magazine USA
Brooklyn Solar Canopy, a provider of solar racking solutions, introduced three new solar canopy products. The line of new products includes solar post-truss, cantilever, and wood-post canopies.
“With the addition of Post-Truss, Cantilever, and Wood-Post mounting systems, we can now offer a complete range of solutions for any project, from large-scale commercial installations to residential backyard setups,” said T.R. Ludwig, chief executive officer, Brooklyn Solar Canopy.
Post-truss
The post-truss canopy is designed for residential and small commercial settings. It has small foundations, unsupported spans, and is rated for high wind and snow loads. The canopy can be used to create solar carports or customer parking canopies and can be customized with integrated EV charging stations.
The system starts at $14,800 and typically supports 10.8 kWh of solar.
Cantilever
The cantilever mounting system is supported on one end, designed for small and large commercial parking lots and walkways in areas where maintaining an open walking or driving area is required. The cantilever is designed to minimize the structural footprint compared to a full canopy.
The system starts at $20,300 and typically supports 14.4 kWh of solar.
Wood-post
Brooklyn Solar Canopy said the wood-post option is designed around aesthetics, made for residential and small commercial spaces. It is similar in size and appearance to a pergola and can be integrated into rooftops or backyards.
The system starts at $6,500 and typically supports 6.8 kWh.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.