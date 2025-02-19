US-based company introduces new solar carports

From pv magazine USA

Brooklyn Solar Canopy, a provider of solar racking solutions, introduced three new solar canopy products. The line of new products includes solar post-truss, cantilever, and wood-post canopies.

“With the addition of Post-Truss, Cantilever, and Wood-Post mounting systems, we can now offer a complete range of solutions for any project, from large-scale commercial installations to residential backyard setups,” said T.R. Ludwig, chief executive officer, Brooklyn Solar Canopy.

Post-truss

The post-truss canopy is designed for residential and small commercial settings. It has small foundations, unsupported spans, and is rated for high wind and snow loads. The canopy can be used to create solar carports or customer parking canopies and can be customized with integrated EV charging stations.

The system starts at $14,800 and typically supports 10.8 kWh of solar.

Cantilever

The cantilever mounting system is supported on one end, designed for small and large commercial parking lots and walkways in areas where maintaining an open walking or driving area is required. The cantilever is designed to minimize the structural footprint compared to a full canopy.

The system starts at $20,300 and typically supports 14.4 kWh of solar.

Wood-post

Brooklyn Solar Canopy said the wood-post option is designed around aesthetics, made for residential and small commercial spaces. It is similar in size and appearance to a pergola and can be integrated into rooftops or backyards.

The system starts at $6,500 and typically supports 6.8 kWh.