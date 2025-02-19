TrinaTracker establishes 3 GW factory in Saudi Arabia

Smart solar tracking solutions provider TrinaTracker, a division of China’s Trina Solar, has established a 3 GW manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

The factory is set to commence operations during the first quarter of this year and will specialize in manufacturing TrinaTracker’s Vanguard series of solar trackers and smart control systems. A statement from the company adds the facility will operate with zero pollutant emissions during the production process.

The company says its smart solar tracking solutions are specifically designed to optimize energy generation in challenging weather conditions common in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, such as sand, strong winds, and high temperatures.

Located in the 3rd industrial city in Jeddah, the new factory is part of a land-lease agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON).

It is TrinaTracker’s fourth manufacturing plant worldwide, joining existing operations in China, Spain, and Brazil.

Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trina Solar, said the factory is a strategic step in advancing the company’s localization efforts.

“By enhancing our local presence, we are improving service capabilities, increasing delivery efficiency, and ensuring that customers in the region have access to innovative, high-quality solar tracking solutions,” Wu added. “This initiative supports Saudi Vision 2030 by contributing to the country’s efforts to diversify its energy mix, create local jobs, and drive growth in the renewable energy sector.”

Earlier this week, TrinaTracker released results of independent field tests conducted at a mountainous solar plant in China that confirmed its smart control system is capable of delivering power generation gains at ground-mounted solar plants.