Italy installed 6.8 GW of solar in 2024

From pv magazine Italy
Italy reached 37.08 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity, spread across 1,878,780 installations, at the end of December 2024, according to new statistics from Italia Solare, the nation's solar energy association.
Last year, the country added 6.8 GW of new solar capacity, which compares to 5.23 GW in 2023 and 2.48 GW in 2022, and 0.94 GW in 2021.
The data show an acceleration in the utility-scale segment during 2024, with a growing share of connections of large plants, while the residential sector was affected by the end of the so-called Superbonus, which was reflected in a decline in connections of residential systems more markedly in the second half of last year.
“Italian PV is experiencing a phase of solid growth, with an increasingly strong role of large-scale plants,” said Italia Solare's president Paolo Rocco Viscontini. “However, the decline in residential installations is a signal that should not be underestimated. Targeted measures are needed to support families in the energy transition.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused.
