European residential heat pump sales increased in 2025

The number of residential heat pumps sold across major European markets increased in 2025, according to analysis published by the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA).

EHPA found that across 16 analyzed countries – Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK – residential heat pump sales reached 2.62 million in 2025, compared to 2.38 million in 2024.

The result is the third highest annual figure for heat pump sales across the countries, only outperformed by 2022 and 2023. It brings the total amount installed across these countries to over 28 million.

EHPA says heat pump sales grew by 10.3% on average across these 16 countries, with all but four – Austria, France, Norway and Poland – installing more heat pumps last year than the year prior. Air-to-air heat pumps were the most common form of heat pumps sold across the markets, followed by air-to-water.

The result is a turnaround when compared to the trend recorded in February 2025, when EHPA's analysis found sales of heat pumps across the 13 main European markets fell by an average of 23% in 2024.

The association says last year's upward trend is largely down to governments stabilizing subsidy schemes and taking action on costs by measures including the reduction of tax on power bills.

“It’s government 101 that taxation is how you change behaviour,” said EHPA Director General, Paul Kenny.

“European countries need to move fast to reduce taxes on heat pumps and electricity so they become the most competitive choice. This must be consolidated through stable policies, otherwise Europe is still relying on fossil fuel imports from unreliable partners,” Kenny said, before adding that recent events in Iran “show the need for this more clearly than ever.”

EHPA pointed out Germany as a successful market last year, after a record breaking year which saw heat pumps account for almost half of all heat generators sold. Finland, Norway and Sweden remain the markets with the largest number of heat pumps compared to population size, each with over 30 heat pumps sold per 1,000 households.

Despite currently being the smallest market against its population, with under five heat pumps sold per 1,000 households, the UK saw a 27% increase in heat pump sales last year. EHPA attributes the success, equivalent to around 125,000 units, to continued policy support via the country’s boiler upgrade scheme and warm homes plan.