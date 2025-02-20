Heat pump sales dropped across large European markets in 2024

Heat pump sales were down an average of 23% year-on-year across 13 European countries in 2024, according to preliminary figures from the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA).

The association found 2 million heat pumps were sold in 2024 across Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and the UK – which together make up around 85% of the European market – compared to 2.6 million in 2023.

Last year’s sales figures brought the total stock across these markets to around 26 million, EHPA’s analysis adds.

Out of the analyzed countries the sharpest drops were seen in Belgium and Germany, with 52% and 48% lower sales figures year-on-year. The UK was the only analyzed market to buck the trend, enjoying a 63% growth in sales figures in 2024.

National experts in these markets have attributed the market slowdown to unsettled consumer confidence caused by governments changing support schemes for heat pumps, sluggish economic conditions and the low price of subsidized gas.

EHPA adds that at least 4,000 jobs have been cut, with over 6,000 more suffering impacts. Overall, the sector provides around 170,000 direct jobs in Europe.

Paul Kenny, EHPA director general, says the heat pump sector is “down but far from out”, and is calling on the EU Commission and governments to put heat pumps front and centre of the upcoming Clean Industrial Deal.

“Consumers want clean heat and comfortable homes, and they want to support European jobs and energy independence,” Kenny added. “As soon as they can see it’s possible thanks to supportive EU and national policies, and taxes which penalise fossil fuels not people, they show this by turning to heat pumps.”