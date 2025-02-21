Polyshine Solar unveils ultralight, flexible rooftop solar panels

The Chinese manufacturer said its new flexible modules have an efficiency of up to 20.1% and a weight of only 7.5 kg, or 2.92 kg/m2. The new products have purportedly a light transmittance of over 91% and “ultra-high” UV blocking ability.

Visitors explore Polyshine Solar's booth at Japan’s World Smart Energy Week 2025

Image: Polyshine Solar

Chinese solar module manufacturer Polyshine Solar has unveiled this week a flexible solar module for rooftop applications at the PV Expo in Tokyo, Japan.

“Designed to redefine rooftop solar adoption worldwide, the product combines ultra-lightweight engineering and easy installation,” the manufacturer said in a statement, noting the new product has a light transmittance of over 91% and “ultra-high” UV blocking ability.

The JY1-72HxxxPC 505~535W module series is available in seven versions with power output ranging from 505 W to 535 W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 19.0% to 20.1%. The open-circuit voltage is 47.50-48.70 V and short-circuit current is 13.47-13.77 A.

The panels measure 2,246 mm x 1,185 mm x 2.5 mm and weigh only 7.5 kg, or 2.92 kg/m2.

“Utilizing patented polymer encapsulation technology, the modules achieve a remarkable weight reduction of 70% compared to traditional glass-based panels,” the company explained. “With a bending radius of 0.5 meters, they eliminate installation barriers for curved surfaces or low-load-bearing structures, requiring zero retrofitting costs.”

The module can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C and exhibit an operating temperature coefficient of -0.28%/C. They feature an IP68-rated junction box and an encapsulant based on ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA).

It also features peel-and-stick adhesion or strap-fastening options that reportedly enable rapid, secure deployment. “The panel is certified by TUV, CQC, CE, and other international authorities,” the company said.

Polyshine Solar offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power.

The company is based in Shanghai, where it operates a 45,000 manufacturing facility.

