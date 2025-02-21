Polyshine Solar unveils ultralight, flexible rooftop solar panels

Chinese solar module manufacturer Polyshine Solar has unveiled this week a flexible solar module for rooftop applications at the PV Expo in Tokyo, Japan.
“Designed to redefine rooftop solar adoption worldwide, the product combines ultra-lightweight engineering and easy installation,” the manufacturer said in a statement, noting the new product has a light transmittance of over 91% and “ultra-high” UV blocking ability.
The JY1-72HxxxPC 505~535W module series is available in seven versions with power output ranging from 505 W to 535 W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 19.0% to 20.1%. The open-circuit voltage is 47.50-48.70 V and short-circuit current is 13.47-13.77 A.
The panels measure 2,246 mm x 1,185 mm x 2.5 mm and weigh only 7.5 kg, or 2.92 kg/m2.
“Utilizing patented polymer encapsulation technology, the modules achieve a remarkable weight reduction of 70% compared to traditional glass-based panels,” the company explained. “With a bending radius of 0.5 meters, they eliminate installation barriers for curved surfaces or low-load-bearing structures, requiring zero retrofitting costs.”
The module can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C and exhibit an operating temperature coefficient of -0.28%/C. They feature an IP68-rated junction box and an encapsulant based on ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA).
It also features peel-and-stick adhesion or strap-fastening options that reportedly enable rapid, secure deployment. “The panel is certified by TUV, CQC, CE, and other international authorities,” the company said.
Polyshine Solar offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power.
The company is based in Shanghai, where it operates a 45,000 manufacturing facility.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.