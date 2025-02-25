German housebuilder puts some LG home batteries into standby mode after explosion

From ESS News

German construction company Viebrockhaus has told pv magazine a 2019-edition LG battery had been installed in the Schönberg home where an explosion occurred last week, completely destroying one wall of the building.

The builder, which installs home solar-plus-storage systems as standard, confirmed the house was built in 2020 and the battery was installed professionally and regularly maintained.

A Viebrockhaus spokeswoman said the company used high- and low-voltage LG batteries in its homes from 2017 to 2024 but now also used products from other, unspecified suppliers.

