German housebuilder puts some LG home batteries into standby mode after explosion

Construction company Viebrockhaus made the move after an incident in Schönberg where a home fitted with a solar-plus-storage system suffered an explosion which destroyed a wall of the house. The builder, and battery maker LG, have put some units into standby mode and others have had their operating capacities reduced.

Image: Schönberg Volunteer Fire Department

German construction company Viebrockhaus has told pv magazine a 2019-edition LG battery had been installed in the Schönberg home where an explosion occurred last week, completely destroying one wall of the building.

The builder, which installs home solar-plus-storage systems as standard, confirmed the house was built in 2020 and the battery was installed professionally and regularly maintained.

A Viebrockhaus spokeswoman said the company used high- and low-voltage LG batteries in its homes from 2017 to 2024 but now also used products from other, unspecified suppliers.

