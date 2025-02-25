German housebuilder puts some LG home batteries into standby mode after explosion

From ESS News
German construction company Viebrockhaus has told pv magazine a 2019-edition LG battery had been installed in the Schönberg home where an explosion occurred last week, completely destroying one wall of the building.
The builder, which installs home solar-plus-storage systems as standard, confirmed the house was built in 2020 and the battery was installed professionally and regularly maintained.
A Viebrockhaus spokeswoman said the company used high- and low-voltage LG batteries in its homes from 2017 to 2024 but now also used products from other, unspecified suppliers.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.