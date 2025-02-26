India adds 25 GW of solar in 2024

From pv magazine India

India installed 25.2 GW of solar capacity in 2024, a 204% increase from the 8.3 GW added in 2023, according to Mercom India. The nation’s PV installations in 2024 surpassed annual capacity additions in all previous years.

Large-scale solar projects, including solar open access (offsite commercial and industrial solar), made up more than 87% (22 GW) of the total, with rooftop solar contributing nearly 13% (3.27 GW).

Large-scale solar installations (22 GW) surged nearly 235% from 6.6 GW in 2023. Open-access projects represented over 31% of the large-scale additions.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra led large-scale solar installations, contributing about 32%, 27%, and 8% of the capacity additions, respectively.

“India’s solar sector saw record-breaking installations in 2024, but the numbers could have been significantly higher if not for transmission issues and supply chain delays,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. “Rising costs due to import duties and expensive domestic modules remain a concern for the industry. With over 35 GW of annual solar additions needed to meet 2030 goals, the industry requires clear, stable policies that balance local manufacturing with seamless project development.”

India added 34.7 GW of new power capacity in 2024. Solar power accounted for almost 73% of the total capacity additions.