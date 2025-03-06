SJVN awards 448 MW in 1.2 GW renewables tender

From pv magazine India

SJVN’s third tender for 1.2 GW of round-the-clock renewable power discovered an average price of INR 4.86 ($0.056)/kWh, allocating 448 MW.

ReNew Solar Power secured 100 MW at INR 4.82/kWh, while Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon, Serentica Renewables, and EG Energy Development won at slightly higher rates. Tata Power Renewables received 88 MW at INR 4.91/kWh.

Winning developers will supply power from interstate transmission system (ISTS) renewable projects, with or without storage, on a build-own-operate basis. SJVN will sign 25-year power purchase agreements and sell the power to Indian buyers.