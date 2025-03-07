Iberdrola switches on 210 GWh Spanish pumped hydro-battery project

From ESS News
Spanish utility Iberdrola has begun commissioning the first stage of the Valdecañas pumping station near Cáceres, in the autonomous community of Extremadura.
The completed hydroelectric site will have a 225 MW generation capacity plus a 15 MW/7.5 MWh hybrid battery and will add 210 GWh of energy storage capacity to the local Tajo grid.
Iberdrola said the project has used existing infrastructure at the site, including electricity transmission lines, and did not need to alter the levels of the Valdecañas and Torrejón-Tajo reservoirs. The fact the work has been purely electromechanical ensures it has had minimal environmental impact.
