Italy to hold 10 GWh storage auction on September 30, grid company Terna says

From ESS News

The first Energy Storage Capacity Procurement Mechanism (MACSE) auction will be launched on September 30. Francesco Del Pizzo, president for grid development strategies and dispatching at the Terna Group, said this on the sidelines of an event organized by Italian renewable energy association ANIE Rinnovabili on the last day of KEY – The Energy Transition Expo held in Rimini from March 5-7.

As reported by pv magazine Italia last week, Italian transmission system operator (TSO) Terna said that Italy’s first MACSE will be postponed until September 2025. This was later confirmed by Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.