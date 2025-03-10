AE Solar releases bifacial solar modules for vertical projects

AE Solar has launched new bifacial PV modules for vertical installations. The CMD-L144BD, part of the Terra series, are n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels, with a maximum power output ranging from 560W to 580W. Their backside power gain is reportedly up to 10%.
“The new Terra module is a unique PV module designed to significantly increase energy performance and durability for various applications, with extra benefits for agri-PV installation,” the German solar module manufacturer told pv magazine. “The vertical installation ensures easy movement of Agri machines, reduced costs of mounting systems and reduced dust on the panels.”
Each panel contains 144 half-cells and offers module efficiency between 20.62% and 21.36%. It features a 30mm anodized aluminum alloy frame and a 2.0 mm glass cover. The panels measure 1.19 meters in width, 2.3 meters in height, and 30 millimeters in thickness. They weigh 33 kg and operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C.
“The new interconnection design has shifted the junction boxes and cables to the edges of the modules, and the optimized framing technology has eliminated the self-shading of the rear-side solar cells,” the company said. “These techniques have increased the bifaciality of the module, leading to a higher energy yield of up to 3.3% compared to the standard PV modules and a lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE).”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.