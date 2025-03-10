AE Solar releases bifacial solar modules for vertical projects

AE Solar has launched new bifacial PV modules for vertical installations. The CMD-L144BD, part of the Terra series, are n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) panels, with a maximum power output ranging from 560W to 580W. Their backside power gain is reportedly up to 10%.

“The new Terra module is a unique PV module designed to significantly increase energy performance and durability for various applications, with extra benefits for agri-PV installation,” the German solar module manufacturer told pv magazine. “The vertical installation ensures easy movement of Agri machines, reduced costs of mounting systems and reduced dust on the panels.”

Each panel contains 144 half-cells and offers module efficiency between 20.62% and 21.36%. It features a 30mm anodized aluminum alloy frame and a 2.0 mm glass cover. The panels measure 1.19 meters in width, 2.3 meters in height, and 30 millimeters in thickness. They weigh 33 kg and operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C.

“The new interconnection design has shifted the junction boxes and cables to the edges of the modules, and the optimized framing technology has eliminated the self-shading of the rear-side solar cells,” the company said. “These techniques have increased the bifaciality of the module, leading to a higher energy yield of up to 3.3% compared to the standard PV modules and a lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE).”