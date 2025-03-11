Gentari gives go-ahead for DC-coupled solar, storage in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Gentari Renewables Australia, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s state-owned oil and gas company Petronas, has issued a notice to proceed with the 243 MW DC-coupled Maryvale solar and battery energy storage project.

The Maryvale project, being built on a 360-hectare site near Wellington about 37 km southeast of Dubbo in central western New South Wales (NSW), comprises approximately 243 MW of solar PV capacity DC-coupled with about 145 MW/ 350 MWh of battery energy storage capacity.

Construction of the project is due to commence by the end of this month, with commercial operations expected to start in early 2027. Once completed, the project will deliver about 243 MW of clean energy at peak operation with about 2.4 hours of energy storage, with the battery able to dispatch energy even when the solar resource is not available.

Gentari Chief Renewables Officer Low Kian Min said that by combining solar generation with energy storage, the project ensures the delivery of long-duration green electricity, enhancing grid reliability and stability. The project’s maximum export capacity into the National Electricity Market is 172 MW, and it can import up to 91 MW.

“By integrating advanced solar and storage technologies, we aim to provide reliable renewable energy while supporting the decarbonization of the grid,” Min said, noting that the project will help NSW and Australia meet their clean energy goals.

The Maryvale project is one of the first solar-battery energy storage hybrid projects to win a Long-Term Energy Storage Agreement (LTESA) through the NSW government auctions.

AEMO Services said the project was selected for its ability to provide long-term financial benefits for NSW electricity consumers, and its ability to provide significant reliability contributions to the energy system.

PCL Construction has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract while Trinasolar and Contemporary Amperex Technology Australia (CATL) are supplying the equipment. A grid connection agreement has been signed with NSW network service provider Essential Energy,

The Maryvale project is part of Gentari’s growing Australian portfolio. The company said it has constructed and connected about 422 MW in the past 24 months and has a 746 MW portfolio under management. Its development pipeline includes the 85 MW Barnawartha solar farm and 64 MW / 128 MWh battery project in Victoria.