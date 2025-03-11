Renewables accounted for 54.1% of total energy in Spain in February

From pv magazine Spain

In February, renewables generated 11,543 GWh in Spain and reached a share of 54.1% of the total, while 76.3% of the electrical energy was produced without emitting equivalent CO2.

The first source of production for the month was nuclear, with a share of 22.1%, followed by hydroelectric power, which grew by 41.6% and reached a share of 20.2%. These were followed by wind power (17.3%), solar photovoltaic (14%) and the combined cycle, responsible for 13.8% of the total.

In addition, of the total energy, a total of 237 GWh was supplied to storage facilities and 1,214 GWh was scheduled to export energy to our neighboring countries. In December, REE began to include the storage capacity in the transport network in its monthly report.

In the Balearic Islands, combined cycle, with 61% of the energy produced, was the main source of electricity in the islands this month. For its part, renewable energy generated in the Balearic community represented 12.7% of the total. Renewable production in the Balearic Islands grew by 15.4% in January compared to the same month of the previous year. In addition, during this month of February, the submarine link between the Peninsula and Mallorca contributed to covering 21.6% of the Balearic electricity demand.

As for the Canary Islands, the combined cycle, with 39.2% of the total, was also the main source of electricity generation in February. Renewables reached a share of 21% of production by generating 142,420 MWh, 3.7% more than in the same month of the previous year. For its part, wind power contributed 16.1% of the total during this month.

Demand decreases by 3.4%

In February, national electricity demand fell by 3.4% compared to the same month of the previous year, after taking into account the effects of temperature and working hours. In the first two months of 2025, in gross terms, electricity demand was 42,779 GWh, 0.2% higher than in the same period of 2024.

In the Balearic Islands, electricity demand in February was 0.5% higher than in the same month of 2024, after taking into account the effects of working hours and temperatures. Thus, gross demand is estimated at 422,796 MWh, 3.1% higher than in the previous year.

In the Canary Islands, electricity demand fell by 3.2% compared to the same month of 2024, taking into account the effects of working hours and temperatures.