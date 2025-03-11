Juniper Green Energy switches on 100 MW solar project in India for supply to Bhutan

From pv magazine India

Juniper Green Energy has announced the commissioning of its 100 MW solar project in Rajasthan to supply cross-border electricity to Bhutan. This marks the developer’s first merchant plant. The project facilitates cross-border power agreement, aiming to provide 50% of the power generated to Bhutan during the winter months.

This agreement enables Bhutan to directly import power from an Indian generator under a bilateral trade framework.

“Such cross-border power transactions help address the growing energy demands of South Asian nations. The region’s geographic diversity provides a unique opportunity to integrate energy sources, promoting sustainability and energy security across borders,” stated Juniper Green.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator specializing in solar, wind, and hybrid power projects. The company is part of the Singapore-based AT Group, which has global investments spanning renewable energy, residential and commercial real estate and hospitality.

Founded in October 2018 and headquartered in Delhi NCR, Juniper has an operating RE capacity of 1.1 GW in India.