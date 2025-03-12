Dutch startup develops sodium-ion battery tech for solar colocation

From ESS News
Amsterdam-based Moonwatt is set on a mission to develop sodium-ion battery technology optimized for colocation with utility-scale solar power plants as it seeks to make storage more scalable, cost-competitive, and sustainable.
“We believe it’s time to build the first “energy” ESS made by energy professionals for energy customers, starting from a blank sheet of paper rather than re-using the EV sector legacy,” Valentin Rota, co-founder and CCO at Moonwatt, tells ESS News.
Moonwatt is an energy storage system integrator. The team develops, designs and supplies string battery enclosures, string hybrid inverters, and battery management systems and site controls. It procures its sodium-ion cells from across the world.
