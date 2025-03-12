UK regulator reveals criteria for long-duration storage

From ESS News
Details of a new cap-and-floor scheme to support long-duration energy storage (LDES) in the United Kingdom have been revealed, including significant decisions on eligibility criteria.
Ofgem has confirmed that the cap-and-floor scheme will be open to LDES assets that can provide power for eight hours or more, up from a six-hour duration put forward in earlier proposals. The energy sector regulator has also committed to a 100 MW minimum capacity for its “stream 1” application round, followed by a 50 MW minimum for “stream 2”.
The stream 1 round will be open to well-established storage technologies that meet Ofgem’s technology readiness nine (TRL9) criteria. The second will be open to TRL 8 technologies.
