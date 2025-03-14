West African climate finance platform seeks local experts

The WAA is looking to hire local experts across West Africa.

The regional platform, launched in 2017, aims to foster carbon markets and results-based climate finance in West Africa. Its 17 member countries are working to build institutional capacity and support networks for long-term engagement with carbon markets and climate finance.

Now in its third implementation phase, covering 2024 to 2028, WAA is seeking local experts to work with its partners and secretariat to integrate readiness activities related to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement into national strategies.

The tender documents state that the experts will be hired to support WAA national stakeholder platforms and country clusters, draft reports and resources, facilitate in-country workshops, and participate in alliance meetings and regional events.

The recruits will be engaged full or part-time for six months, with the option to extend to a permanent contract through January 2028 and potentially to July 2028. Applications are due by April 15.