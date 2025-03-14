West African climate finance platform seeks local experts

The WAA is looking to hire local experts across West Africa.
The regional platform, launched in 2017, aims to foster carbon markets and results-based climate finance in West Africa. Its 17 member countries are working to build institutional capacity and support networks for long-term engagement with carbon markets and climate finance.
Now in its third implementation phase, covering 2024 to 2028, WAA is seeking local experts to work with its partners and secretariat to integrate readiness activities related to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement into national strategies.
The tender documents state that the experts will be hired to support WAA national stakeholder platforms and country clusters, draft reports and resources, facilitate in-country workshops, and participate in alliance meetings and regional events.
The recruits will be engaged full or part-time for six months, with the option to extend to a permanent contract through January 2028 and potentially to July 2028. Applications are due by April 15.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.