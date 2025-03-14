Eternit’s brazilian subsidiary abandons PV manufacturing

From pv magazine LatAm

The Brazilian subsidiary of the Belgian multinational Eternit has announced the “discontinuation of its photovoltaic product line.” This announcement to its shareholders and the market in general was made in accordance with CVM Resolution No. 44 by the board of directors, which met on March 11, 2025.

“In recent years, Eternit has sought alternatives to make its photovoltaic product line more competitive. This product line has not proven viable, even after all efforts put into this objective, so after careful analysis, the company has decided to discontinue this segment. This decision was influenced by competition with photovoltaic panels from the Chinese market,” the company said.

It added that the financial impacts of this decision “are already reflected in the results of December 31, 2024, under other income and expenses, totaling BRL 17.1 million [$2.97 million], with repercussions on the fixed assets, inventories, provision for guarantees, and indemnities groups.”

Eternit experienced a crisis due to the use of asbestos in its fiber cement roofs and converted in 2019, the year in which it presented a photovoltaic tile produced with technology developed in Brazil and approved by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality, and Technology (Inmetro) at the Intersolar South American Fair in São Paulo. Last year, it announced the installation of these tiles in projects in Brazil. In September 2024, it launched a BIPV photovoltaic module manufactured in Brazil.

