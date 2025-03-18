Bangladesh power agency tenders 120 MW of solar

State-owned Desco has launched a tender for the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of about 120 MW of on-grid solar capacity.
The tender includes eight lots across Desco’s service area, which covers Dhaka and surrounding regions in Bangladesh, with installations planned for selected rooftops. Each system, sized at 15 MW, will connect to Desco’s distribution network through net metering.
Engineering, procurement, and construction contractors must submit expressions of interest by May 5, 2025.
Last week, pv magazine reported that none of the 41 solar projects tendered by Bangladesh Power Development Board between January and February received bids, with investors deeming them “not bankable” under current terms.
