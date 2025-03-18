Bangladesh power agency tenders 120 MW of solar

Dhaka Electric Supply Co. (Desco), a Bangladeshi power distribution company, has launched a tender for 120 MW of on-grid solar, to be installed in eight lots of 15 MW. The deadline for applications is May 5.

Image: Michael Wilson, Unsplash

Share

State-owned Desco has launched a tender for the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of about 120 MW of on-grid solar capacity.

The tender includes eight lots across Desco’s service area, which covers Dhaka and surrounding regions in Bangladesh, with installations planned for selected rooftops. Each system, sized at 15 MW, will connect to Desco’s distribution network through net metering.

Engineering, procurement, and construction contractors must submit expressions of interest by May 5, 2025.

Last week, pv magazine reported that none of the 41 solar projects tendered by Bangladesh Power Development Board between January and February received bids, with investors deeming them “not bankable” under current terms.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Nexol Photovolthermic launches new PV water heater
17 March 2025 Nexol Photovolthermic AG has developed a new hybrid solar water heater for residential use, offering 1.5 kW of heating output and sizes ranging from 8...