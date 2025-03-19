Triple Solar unveils PVT-assisted heat pump using waste heat from PV

Triple Solar BV has developed a residential photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) heat pump that uses waste heat from PV modules, eliminating the need for an outdoor unit.

Image: Triple Solar

Share

From pv magazine Germany

Netherlands-based Triple Solar has unveiled a residential PVT heat pump system that uses waste heat from PV modules as the heat source.

Triple Solar’s Heat Pump 5.0 does not require an outdoor unit. Jannik Fleiter, product manager at Triple Solar, said the PVT heat pump is designed for single-family homes and as a gas heating replacement in terraced and multi-family buildings where space, regulations, or aesthetics limit conventional heat pumps.

The compact system consists of two modules installed in a building’s boiler room. It measures 100 cm x 38 cm x 65 cm, weighs 55 kg, and has a reported noise level of 42 decibels (dB(A)). The system uses propane (R290) as its refrigerant.

The heat pump extracts waste heat from the roof’s photovoltaic (PV) modules but only works with the manufacturer’s sandwich modules. These generate electricity on the front and feature a heat exchanger on the back to absorb ambient heat. The company claims this setup improves efficiency by 20% compared to conventional air-to-water heat pumps.

Slovenian manufacturer Bisol supplied the tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) PV modules, which have a module efficiency of 22%, for the system’s front panel.

The heat pump delivers 1.2 kW to 5 kW of heating output and reaches a maximum flow temperature of 70 C. The compressor output is fully modulable for greater efficiency and better solar power utilization, the company said. An electric heating element absorbs between 1 kW and 6 kW of power.

At a flow temperature of 55 C in a moderate climate, the system has a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 3.83. With underfloor heating, which requires only 35 C, the SCOP rises to 4.74. The brine inlet temperature ranges from minus 20 C to 50 C.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

BYD launches its first integrated home storage system
18 March 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said its Battery-Box HVE is now being sold with either a single-phase hybrid inverter or a three-phase device. The system is...