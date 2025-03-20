Rooftop solar saved California ratepayers $1.5 billion last year

From pv magazine USA
Investor-owned utilities and residential solar installers in California have clashed over rulemaking decisions on billing structures and regulations for rooftop solar.
Utilities have generally been successful in their campaign to propose rulemaking changes and gain approval from state regulators to make cuts to rooftop residential solar electricity export rates and assess fixed charges on rooftop solar customers.
The state approved about 75% cuts to rooftop solar export rates, known as net energy metering (NEM), which occurred while interest rates rose precipitously. Rooftop solar installations fell 45% in 2024, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Residential solar now appears to be facing a crisis, and policy turmoil in California, which once represented about 50% of the national market, is not helping. Some major residential installers did not survive 2024. This included the bankruptcy of SunPower and Titan Solar Power. Sunnova Energy is now another major player in the market facing turmoil and potential bankruptcy.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.