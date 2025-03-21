Solar to take lead as India targets 500 GW of renewables by 2030

From pv magazine India
India has set an ambitious goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, a commitment that aligns with its pledge at COP26 to reach net-zero emissions by 2070. Among various renewable energy sources, solar power is poised to play a leading role in realizing this target.
With favorable geographic conditions, policy support, and technological advancements, India is well-positioned to accelerate its solar energy deployment.
India’s solar energy sector has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade, driven by government initiatives, private sector investments, and a growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. As of Feb. 28, 2025, India’s installed solar capacity stands at approximately 102.57 GW, contributing significantly to its renewable energy mix.
To meet the 500 GW target, solar energy will need to contribute nearly 300 GW, highlighting its critical role in the nation’s clean energy transition.
