Cadmium telluride vs. crystalline silicon in agrivoltaics

Researchers from Canada’s Western University have compared the growth of strawberries under agrivoltaics panels with uniform illumination and with non-uniform illumination. For the uniform illumination, they used semi-transparent thin-film cadmium telluride (Cd-Te), and for the non-uniform illumination, they used semitransparent crystalline silicon (c-Si), which includes rows of solar cells and transparent solar-grade glass.

“The selection of Cd-Te and c-Si PV modules was based on their contrasting light transmission characteristics,” the group explained. “Cd-Te modules provide uniform light distribution, enabling controlled analysis of light intensity effects on strawberry growth. In contrast, c-Si modules create non-uniform illumination patterns due to alternating rows of opaque solar cells and transparent glass. These characteristics allow for a comparative assessment of the agronomic and energy impacts.”

The study included two CdTe thin-film modules with 40% (one variance – red colored) and 70% transparency (three variances – red, blue, and green colored) and two c-Si-based PV modules with 44% and 69% transparency levels. They had a maximum power of 48 W, 24 W, 275 W, and 150 W, respectively. Two strawberry plants were grown under each c-Si and thin film module, while three plants were cultivated without modules to act as control samples.

The analysis considered metrics such as fresh weight, height, leaf count, chlorophyll content, soil temperature and humidity. The c-Si modules had a leading-edge height of approximately 0.7 m and a trailing edge height of 1.4 m, while the Cd-Te modules were deployed on elevated racks with a leading-edge height of 2.0 m and a trailing edge of 2.8 m.

Per the results, the 40% red thin-film PV module yielded 87% of the average fresh weight compared to the control, while the c-Si 44% transparent module achieved 104%. The 70% transparent green, blue, and red Cd-Te PV module resulted in 56%, 65%, and 34% of the control fresh weight, and the 69% transparent c-Si PV module reached an average fresh weight of 118%.

The analysis showed “strong” correlations among key plant growth parameters, with increased flower production positively impacting fresh weight and overall biomass. “Taller plants exhibited enhanced flower counts and biomass, emphasizing the significance of vertical growth in plant vigor,” the academics explained. “Furthermore, the interdependence of leaf production with flower development highlights the critical role of leaves in supporting reproductive growth through improved photosynthesis and nutrient supply.”

Furthermore, the group simulated the inclusion of PV generation across all Canadian strawberry farmland. If such a thing were to happen with c-Si modules, the generation capacity added to the Canadian grid would be between 1,518 GWh and 2,783 GWh. If electricity savings were applied to lower the cost of strawberries, prices could drop from CAD 6.51 ($4.52)/kg to CAD 4.82/kg.

“Implementing agrivoltaics could lead to electrical energy values between CAD 105 million and CAD 340 million. Strawberry farming alone generates approximately CAD 152.92 million in revenue annually. With the incorporation of agrivoltaics, however, revenues could exceed CAD 365.70 million (more than double) and CAD 519.98 million (more than triple). Increased strawberry yields from agrivoltaics could alone contribute an additional CAD 6 million to CAD 27 million in revenue,” the scientists concluded.

Their findings were presented in “Impacts of Type of Partial Transparency on Strawberry Agrivoltaics: Uniform Illumination Thin Film Cadmium-Telluride and Non-uniform Crystalline Silicon Solar Photovoltaic Modules,” published in Renewable Energy.