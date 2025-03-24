Greece awards 189 MW of battery storage in third auction

From ESS News
Greece’s Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste, and Water (RAAEY) has published the results of the country’s third auction for standalone battery energy storage systems.
The 200 MW auction is the final phase of a program aiming to subside the development and operation of large-scale, in-front-of-the-meter batteries. The initial program asked for 1 GW of battery capacity to be tendered in three separate procurement exercises of 400 MW, 300 MW and 300 MW. However, in December 2024, Greece downsized the third auction to 200 MW.
The first two auctions concerned projects installed anywhere in Greece, while the third auction involved projects developed in former coal mining regions.
