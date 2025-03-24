Somalia extends deadline for solar-plus-storage tender

Somalia’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources is searching for a developer for a large-scale hybrid solar-plus-storage project.

The tender details state that the project will encompass the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 55 MW solar plant with a 160 MWh BESS. It will be situated at the Jazeera power plant in Mogadishu, the national capital.

The tender, initially announced in February with an April deadline, has been extended to May 5. This project is part of Somalia’s Accelerating Sustainable and Clean Energy Access Transformation program, with funding provided by the World Bank.

Earlier this month, the Somali government launched a separate tender for a 12 MW solar plant and 36 MWh BESS in Berbera, with the same May 5 deadline for applications.