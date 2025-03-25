China announces procurement of sodium-ion batteries with price ceiling at $150/kWh

The innovative project located in a suburban district in the south of Shanghai will integrate five different energy storage technologies, including sodium-ion batteries. Its first phase will have a cumulative capacity of 40 MW/160 MWh.

Singeng sodium-ion battery project in Hubei

Image: Sineng

An energy storage project integrating five different technologies is taking shape in a suburban district in the south of Shanghai, China. Once delivered, the Fengxian Xinghuo Comprehensive Multiple New Energy Storage Technology Route Comparison Test Demonstration Base (Phase I) will feature 40 MW/160 MWh of storage and spread across around two hectares.

The project will feature 10 MW/40 MWh of lithium-ion batteries, 10 MW/40 MWh zinc-iron redox flow batteries, 10 MW/40 MWh all-vanadium redox flow batteries, 5 MW/20 MWh of sodium-ion batteries, and 5 MW/20 MWh semi-solid state batteries.

