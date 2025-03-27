Pathway to commercialization of aqueous sulfur-based redox flow batteries

Researchers in China have identified a series of engineering strategies to bring aqueous sulfur-based redox flow batteries closer to commercial production. Improving catalyst design, ion-selective membranes, and device integration will be key to solve this battery storage technology’s issues.

Schematic of a sulfur-based redox flow battery

Image: Fudan University, Nature Reviews Electrical Engineering

Polysulfide is one of the most promising materials for electrolytes used in large-scale aqueous redox flow batteries (RFBs) due to its inherent safety, high energy and low cost. However, potential polysulfide crossover results in a poor battery lifecycle, which prevents sulfur-based flow batteries from getting closer to commercialization.

With this in mind, a group of researchers in China has outlined a new pathway for the industrialization of this energy storage technology, which promises a competitive levelized cost of storage for long-duration energy storage. “In our work, we proposed an integrated strategy targeting sulfur-based flow battery commercialization, focusing on catalyst design, ion-selective membranes, and device integration,” the research's corresponding author, Dongliang Chao, told pv magazine

