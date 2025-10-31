Australia’s PowerCap enters US with sodium-ion batteries

Australia’s PowerCap has entered the US market with its sodium-ion stationary storage systems and plans to build a manufacturing facility to serve customers across the Americas.

Image: PowerCap

Australian battery manufacturer PowerCap has introduced its sodium-ion technology to the US market, expanding beyond its deployments with major enterprises in Australia and its recent launch in Europe. The company said the technology is now available for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States.

Initially, the company will expand its presence through distribution channels, with plans to establish local manufacturing lines in the future to scale delivery across North, Central, and South America. A company representative told ESS News that PowerCap’s business model in the Americas will rely on distribution channels controlled by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), supplying approved resellers nationwide.

PowerCap recently signed a major US reseller with a presence in 48 states.

