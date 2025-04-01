Italy launches second agrivoltaics tender

From pv magazine Italy
The Italian energy agency, Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), has allocated €323 million for the country’s second agrivoltaic tender using funds left over from the first round, finalized in December 2024. Developers have until June 30 to submit bids.
In March, Alessandro Migliorini, Italy director at Denmark-based European Energy, told pv magazine Italia that up to 80% of the projects selected in the first tender for agrivoltaics faced abandonment due to bureaucratic delays in obtaining permits. GSE awarded 1.5 GW of capacity in December after reviewing 643 bids totaling 1.7 GW.
The selected projects included 270 MW for European Energy, a 62 MW Repower array in Sicily, and a 73 MW Next Energy Capital installation in Campania. Other major recipients included Solarig with 122 MW, Photosol with 55 MW, and DCH Di Carlo Holding with more than 140 MW, ranking just behind European Energy.
Most of the projects came from agricultural companies. All eligible projects received incentives, as the tender did not reach its maximum quota. Discounts on ceiling prices ranged from 9.18% to 53%, with larger projects benefiting from economies of scale.
The ceiling price was set at €0.093/kWh for projects up to 300 kW and €0.085/kWh for larger installations.
Most projects are in southern Italy, with some located in Lazio and Emilia-Romagna in central and northern regions.
