Navien unveils 4-17 kW air-source heat pump for residential applications

South Korea-based heating solutions provider Navien has released a new air-source heat pump for residential applications.
“The new Navien PEM750 is packed with smart tech that drives down environmental impact while driving up heat and comfort,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It’s also packed with features that make it simpler than ever to install and integrate, control and operate – from our wiring center that makes fitting easier, to remote monitoring via the app, as well as engineering that reduces noise and a refrigerant with a lower global warming potential (GWP).”
The system uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and full inverter technology.
It is available in five versions with heating capacities of 4 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, 10 kW, and 17 kW.
The smallest product measures 1,166 mm x 445 mm x 800 mm and weighs 105 kg. The largest model has a size of 1,247 mm x 540 mm x 1,332 mm and a weight of 205 kg.
According to the company, the novel heat pump can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4.79 and flow temperatures of up to 75 C.
The heat pump can purportedly operate at temperatures ranging from -25 C and 43 C. Sound levels are between 55 dB(A) and 63 dB(A)
