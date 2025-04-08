Navien unveils 4-17 kW air-source heat pump for residential applications

South Korea-based heating solutions provider Navien has released a new air-source heat pump for residential applications.

“The new Navien PEM750 is packed with smart tech that drives down environmental impact while driving up heat and comfort,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It’s also packed with features that make it simpler than ever to install and integrate, control and operate – from our wiring center that makes fitting easier, to remote monitoring via the app, as well as engineering that reduces noise and a refrigerant with a lower global warming potential (GWP).”

The system uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and full inverter technology.



It is available in five versions with heating capacities of 4 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, 10 kW, and 17 kW.

The smallest product measures 1,166 mm x 445 mm x 800 mm and weighs 105 kg. The largest model has a size of 1,247 mm x 540 mm x 1,332 mm and a weight of 205 kg.

According to the company, the novel heat pump can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4.79 and flow temperatures of up to 75 C.

The heat pump can purportedly operate at temperatures ranging from -25 C and 43 C. Sound levels are between 55 dB(A) and 63 dB(A)

The company said the new product is ideal for both new builds and retrofits, with radiator and underfloor heating compatibility. It comes with a 7-year warranty.