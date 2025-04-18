Somalia launches solar-plus-storage tender

The government of Somalia has opened a tender for an 8 MW solar plant with 20 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS).
The tender details state that the contract will cover the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the hybrid system, alongside the implementation of 5 km of a 33 kV evacuation line for local utility Awdal Electric Company.
The project will be built in Borama, the largest city in the northwestern Awdal region of Somalia.
The government will use financing from the World Bank towards the cost of the works, which forms part of the Somali Electricity Sector Recovery Project.
Full bidding documents can be obtained from the government’s website. A pre-bid conference will be conducted virtually on May 14, ahead of the deadline for applications which must be received via post by June 14.
The tender is the latest in a line of solar-plus-storage installation opportunities in Somalia, following a 12 MW/36 MWh project and a 55 MW/160 MWh project, both of which close for applications on May 5.
Somalia's cumulative solar capacity at the end of last year stood at 46 MW, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Association (IRENA).
