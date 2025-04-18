UL battery safety standard updated for new storage chemistries

From ESS News

US-based safety certification body UL has updated its test method for evaluating the risk of thermal runaway in battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Updates to the fifth edition of UL’s ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A standard include clearer criteria for determining cell-to-cell propagation of thermal runaway, a chemical reaction that causes rapid temperature and pressure rises in battery cells, leading to the risk of fire and explosion.

Other testing updates – determined by UL after consultation with the energy storage industry, regulatory authorities, members of UL’s technical committee, and the fire safety community – include new high-temperature testing methods for various battery chemistries, such as sodium-ion sites; and new testing protocols for emerging BESS applications such as rooftop and open-garage installation.

