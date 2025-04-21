Virtual power plant for renewables trading under development in Greece

Athens-headquartered energy supplier Optimus Energy has contracted Germany’s emsys VPP to supply its virtual power plant (VPP) for trading renewable energy on the Greek wholesale electricity and balancing market.
According to a statement from Optimus Energy, emsys VPP has already begun setting up its VPP for the electricity market, a process that includes connecting over 3,500 solar and wind power plants in Greece.
Optimus Energy's installed renewable energy portfolio reaches almost 4 GW, equivalent to 50% of Greece’s renewable energy capacity that is traded under the feed-in premium scheme or through direct merchant participation.
The VPP will include solar and wind power forecasts for the connected assets from emsys VPP’s partner company, energy & meteo systems. emsys VPP is also supplying a tailored VPP package that will provide balancing energy services that aim to benefit both the renewable assets, by creating an additional revenue stream, and the grid, by delivering greater flexibility.
The VPP will also enable the qualification of renewable assets for participation in the balancing services market via remote-control tests that will ensure the assets comply with dispatch instructions from Greek transmission system operator IPTO.
Optimus Energy says the software suite will allow it to efficiently manage its portfolio, including the reduction of power generation during periods of negative electricity prices, while also maximizing the value of the portfolio in short-term energy markets.
Stella Zacharia, Optimus Energy CEO, said the collaboration will be instrumental in optimizing the company portfolio's market potential. “We’re excited to play a pivotal role in enhancing power system stability in Greece, while also accessing the emerging ancillary services market as a valuable additional revenue stream for our expanding renewable energy portfolio,” Zacharia added.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.