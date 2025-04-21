Italian startup debuts waterproof carbon fiber solar panels for off-grid applications

Levante, an Italian carbon fiber solar panel company, has launched new waterproof 110 W and 55 W products that are portable, lighter weight, glass-free and made with recycled carbon fiber.

The CarbonCore modules were presented at JEC World, a composite materials trade show recently held in Paris.

The semi-rigid solar panels have eyelets in each corner to make it simple to fix them to available surfaces of campers, recreational vehicles, sailboats, and yachts. They are based on 25.5%-efficient monocrystalline back contact cells from Singapore-based cell manufacturer Maxeon.

“These are integrated into our lightweight carbon fiber structures to deliver top-tier performance in a unique, high-end design,” Sara Plaga, Levante co-founder and CEO, told pv magazine.

The CarbonCore products are available in 55 W and 110 W sizes with either a matt or hail-proof finish. The larger model has 32 solar cells, measures 1,123 mm x 546 mm x 4 mm and weighs 2.2 kg, while the smaller one has a site 615 mm x 546 mm x 4 mm and a weight of 1.1 kg. Both come with 5 m cables 5 m.

Up to 40% lighter than conventional panels, the modules are made to perform in low-light and high-temperature conditions, according to the company. The panels can be serially connected and are compatible with a variety of battery voltages and chemistries. The maximum voltage is 19.6 V and the maximum current is 5.6 A.

The Levante CarbonCore panels emerged from a collaboration with specialty module manufacturer Solbian and advanced material recycling startup Recarbon, both based in Italy.

“A clear trend is the growing preference for long-lasting, lightweight solutions over cheaper alternatives that degrade quickly or have fragile cells. This makes our panels ideal for mobility applications,” she Plaga, adding that other features valued by customers are durability, aesthetics, and the craftsmanship of Made-in-Italy products.

When asked about which geographic or regional markets are demanding such products, Plaga said that clients are active in the outdoor, mobility, and design sectors, and are located in Northern Europe, Germany, France, Canada, and the U.S.

“Customers are also becoming more attentive to the origin of materials, sustainable production processes, and the use of recycled components – values that are deeply embedded in our work,” said Plaga.

The latest products can be purchased directly from the company via its website. “We’re also expanding our network of selected distributors across Europe,” she added.

Founded in 2021, Levante offers a line of modules and portable energy storage systems based on lithium-iron phosphate batteries. “We design and deliver fully tailored solar installations from concept to battery and mechanical structure based on our customers’ unique needs,” said Plaga.

The company also provides engineering expertise for custom solutions and advanced R&D projects where the company and its partners work on “integrating solar cells into larger structures of any shape.”