WorldOne Energies commissions 1.2 GW solar module line

From pv magazine India
India-based WorldOne Energies has commissioned a 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing line designed for high-speed, high-efficiency production of n-type TOPCon monocrystalline bifacial Supreme Series modules ranging from 525 watts-peak (Wp) to 650 Wp.
“The new line operates 33% faster than standard Indian production lines, enhancing output efficiency and reducing lead times,” said WorldOne Energies. “A key innovation is India’s largest chamber laminators, enabling higher module laminations per cycle while maintaining stringent quality standards.”
The company said its Supreme Series features modules with up to 23.26% efficiency, built with 144/156 half-cut cells to ensure high performance across residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications.
WorldOne Energies plans to expand its solar module production capacity from the current 1.2 GW to 7 GW by 2027 and 10 GW by 2030. It also plans a 2 GW solar cell facility, scalable to 5 GW.
Beyond solar panels, the company offers battery energy storage systems (BESS) using high-capacity lithium-ion batteries and hybrid energy management solutions. It also provides solar inverters to optimize energy conversion for on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid applications.
