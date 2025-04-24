Spain’s Cegasa presents its first utility-scale battery

The Spanish manufacturer will exhibit the E/Xpand HV battery at the upcoming Smarter E show in Munich next month. It will showcase racks for commercial and industrial (C&I) and large-scale systems of up to 5 MWh.

The E/Xpand HV module, right, and E/Bick LV Home battery products

Image: Cegasa

Spanish energy storage manufacturer Cegasa will participate in the Smarter E 2025 trade show, from May 7 to May 9 in Munich, Germany, and display its products at stand B1.409.

Cegasa’s lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are designed at its technology center in Álava, in Spain’s Basque country, and manufactured in Europe.

The manufacturer will present the E/Xpand HV battery, in a rack-installed format, for C&I and large-scale energy storage systems of up to 5 MWh in scale. Cegasa defines the product as “the most versatile and efficient solution on the market for large-scale applications, thanks to its air-cooled modules that optimize system cycles.” The E/Xpand HV features a smart battery management system and an automatic pre-charge feature.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

