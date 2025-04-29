History repeats as Iberian blackout demonstrates urgent need for battery storage

From ESS News
While the series of events that lead to the crippling blackout that impacted Spain on April 28 are still to be analyzed, the disastrous power-system failure has the hallmarks of a similar calamity that befell an Australian state in the mid 2010s. And while far smaller in scope, the blackout Down Under could point to both the cause and solution to the European power outage.
While the precise causes of the April 28 blackout in Spain, Portugal and parts of France will only be unearthed with time, the impacts of the event were profound. Some 50-60 million people are estimated to have been impacted by the power system failure, which caused a “collapse of the Iberian electricity network at 12:38[am]” – according to Eduardo Prieto, director of Spanish transmission system operator Red Eléctrica.
The restoration of power throughout the impacted region only began occurring in the mid afternoon and continued throughout the night.
