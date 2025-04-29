Spain blackout not caused by renewables, says prime minister

The power outage that occurred in Spain on Monday at 12:25 pm (CEST) stemmed from a significant mismatch between supply and demand, said Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE), citing “a loss of generation” greater than the system could absorb.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that “at 12:33 this morning, 15 GW of generation were suddenly lost from the system. This has never happened before.”

According to REE data, during the power supply restoration, more than three-quarters of the electricity generated came from renewable energy. By evening, the proportion of photovoltaic energy naturally decreased, and gas and steam plants were brought online. Coal and nuclear plants remained completely shut down.

Sánchez denied that the outage was due to a lack of nuclear power, saying during his speech at noon on Tuesday that when the incident occurred, “there was nuclear power operating and it went offline; it was no more resilient than other sources. What we see is that with greater dependence on nuclear power, the recovery would not have been as rapid as what we've seen; in fact, it would have been much slower. At this time, they are not generating power due to the decision of the generating companies themselves because they are not currently competitive with renewable energy.”

Meanwhile, some homes and businesses never lost power thanks to solar panels and battery-based backup solutions.

“We are one of the few companies in Galicia and Spain that operated completely normally in their offices yesterday, thanks to our headquarters being completely off-grid, using 100% Galician-made technology,” a spokesperson from Spanish energy company Norvento Energia told pv magazine. “Our CIne building has a microgrid that is disconnected from the electrical grid, allowing it to continue operating autonomously at all times, as it produces energy at the point of consumption from renewable sources and has a battery storage system that works synchronously to ensure a constant supply.”

The Norvento Energia spokesperson explained that the company uses wind, photovoltaic, biomass, and battery storage systems powered by intelligent power electronics converters, all designed and manufactured in Lugo. They also noted that, unlike infrastructure with backup diesel generators, which enter zero-energy mode before connecting to the grid, their system never goes into zero-energy mode.

Streetlights and traffic lights equipped with solar panels continued to operate.