FlexHome Energy offers home battery in utility-sharing deal

Germany’s FlexHome Energy has developed a home energy storage system that can support the low-voltage electricity grid, even in homes without solar arrays.
It said its plug-and-play system can be used by apartment building residents, but it noted that it can also work in tandem with solar panels.
Customers can connect the energy storage units to their home power outlets. The systems are controlled by an intelligent metering system via a control box.
