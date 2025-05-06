Irish distributed solar hits 66 GWh of electricity in April, setting new record

At a total of 66 GWh, Ireland’s small-scale solar output during the month of April was enough to power the monthly average demand of around 188,000 Irish homes.

This April output is estimated to be worth more than €15 million ($17 million) and sets a new monthly record for small-scale solar electricity production.

March’s total small-scale solar electricity generation, by contrast, was worth just under €10 million. So far, in 2025 just over 137 GWh of electricity has come from small-scale solar systems.

This data comes from Kilowatt.ie, an online, open-source, small-scale solar tracker tool founded by Dominic Ó Gallachóir.

Several factors helped April’s output reach record breaking levels, according to Ó Gallachóir. Commenting at the beginning of May, he said, “With above-average sunshine levels last month and a strong pipeline of installations going live, April 2025 marks a significant step forward for domestic and small-business solar in Ireland.”

He added that people would see the benefits reflected in their energy bills.

Over the past two years, Ireland has doubled its small-scale solar capacity and installations currently number more than 132,000 (560 MW). The government has heavily incentivized solar for businesses, homes, and schools, offering tailored grants such as the Solar for Schools scheme, commercial solar PV grants and retrofitting for home solar system installations.

Kilowatt.ie launched its small-scale solar tracker in March, when it reported Ireland had more than 120,000 small-scale solar systems installed nationwide, with a combined capacity of 500 MW.