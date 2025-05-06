UK scientists build PV redox flow battery with 9.54% solar-to-chemical efficiency

From ESS News
Solar redox flow cells (SRFCs) are devices that can store electricity by harvesting sunlight via a photoelectrochemical (PE) panel. These storage devices are attracting increasing interest from scientists and research institutes and have been developed so far only at research level.
Two of the biggest challenges these batteries have to overcome, along with other minor issues, are the fact that their performance is restricted by inefficient photoelectrochemical reactions and that their storage capacity is limited by the physical dimension of solid electrodes.
With this in mind, a group of researchers in the United Kingdom has developed a solar redox flow battery that uses a PV unit instead of a PE system and is based on a neutral pH aqueous iodine-bromine redox couple.
