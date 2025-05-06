UK scientists build PV redox flow battery with 9.54% solar-to-chemical efficiency

The PV-driven redox flow battery can reportedly achieve a maximum solar-to-output electricity efficiency of 3.11% during a 36-hour period. The system incorporates a 25 cm2 heterojunction photovoltaic device and is based on a neutral pH aqueous iodine-bromine redox couple.

Diagonal view of solar redox battery with 25 cm2 active area

Image: Heriot-Watt University, Journal of Power Sources, CC BY 4.0

Share

From ESS News

Solar redox flow cells (SRFCs) are devices that can store electricity by harvesting sunlight via a photoelectrochemical (PE) panel. These storage devices are attracting increasing interest from scientists and research institutes and have been developed so far only at research level.

Two of the biggest challenges these batteries have to overcome, along with other minor issues, are the fact that their performance is restricted by inefficient photoelectrochemical reactions and that their storage capacity is limited by the physical dimension of solid electrodes.

With this in mind, a group of researchers in the United Kingdom has developed a solar redox flow battery that uses a PV unit instead of a PE system and is based on a neutral pH aqueous iodine-bromine redox couple.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

California advances bill to end net metering, break solar contracts
05 May 2025 The California State Assembly’s Utilities and Energy Committee has passed an amended bill to end net metering for homes with solar once they are sold.