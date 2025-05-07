How to empower Europe’s PV, storage and inverter stakeholders when segmental balancing unfolds?

As Europe’s solar and storage markets evolve, stakeholders are adjusting to a gradual transformation: While the residential segment is bound to keep its significance in the European market, a pivot from decentralized, homeowner-driven adoption to a higher focus on large-scale Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale projects is transpiring. Based on the market data from EUPD Research’s Global Energy Transition GET-Matrix©, this strategic balancing is driven by several interlocking forces:

Target adaptation : National climate targets are driving an increase in the scale of solar projects. For instance, Germany is aiming for annual PV installations of 22 GW starting next year, with a balanced split of 11 GW for ground-mounted and 11 GW for rooftop systems. Meanwhile, France has set a target of 54 GW of cumulative PV capacity by 2030, up from its current 25.3 GW, with a significant portion dedicated to medium- and large-scale installations. Italy is experiencing similar trends, having installed over 6.7 GW last year, with more than 70% of this capacity coming from the C&I (20 – 5,000 kW) and utility (>5,000 kW) segments. Other leading European PV markets, including Spain and Poland, are following suit.

The result? A landscape where decisions are no longer based on price and performance alone. Developers and investors must evaluate a brand’s resilience, innovation capacity, and strategic alignment across years—not just quarters. The stakeholders need to select partners for multi-year investments, where the wrong call can mean project delays, revenue losses, or even insolvency-related fallout.

To achieve this, a clear understanding of brand performance from the perspective of European installers, prosumers and C&I/EPC stakeholders is essential. Which brands are most frequently included in installer portfolios? What is a brand’s distribution width and depth? How are brands perceived by professionals on the ground? Which brands are recommended—and which are avoided? Answering these questions requires robust primary as well as secondary data, which is critical for measuring stakeholder trust in a brand.

To meet this need for multi-dimensional evaluation, EUPD Research developed the Brand Leadership & Sustainability Rating – Europe, which assesses solar PV, inverter and storage companies across four weighted criteria:

PV & EES InstallerMonitor©, PV C&I/EPCMonitor© & SolarProsumerMonitor©

Based on surveys and in-depth analyses with several thousand European stakeholders annually, this pillar reflects upon brands’ distribution width- and depth, brand recommendation (Net Promote Score) across 13 European markets that form +80% of the annual market with regard to installation volumes. The top markets included in the surveys were Germany, Italy, France, Spain, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the rest of the major European markets. ESG & Innovation

Includes sustainability reports’ analysis based on published information and also tracks patent filings and R&D investment intensity and resources devoted to innovation. Price-Performance Ratio

Aggregates data from procurement databases, peer benchmarking, and installer surveys to quantify value creation by segment. Financial Resilience

Assesses the financial stability of the publicly listed companies using financial health analysis for the year 2024.

Why now? Because in the current market, a misstep in supplier selection could lead to cascading losses—from cost overruns and underperformance to bankruptcy-induced warranty voidance. Furthermore, EUPD Research launched the rating following a clear mandate from industry stakeholders and its extensive network of major C&I end customers.

Who’s Leading the Segmental Balancing? Comparative Insights

EUPD’s 2024/25 rating assessed hundreds of PV, inverter, and storage brands active in Europe. Out of these brands, the shortlisted group went through an extensive rating process. These rated brands represent the top 2–3% of photovoltaic manufacturers globally, with slightly varying percentage thresholds for inverter and storage segments—each analyzed for their performance in financial resilience, innovation, market trust and credibility, and ESG leadership. Below are some selected highlights:

Positive correlations were spotted for the financial performance of the PV brands that were more focused on the large-scale PV installation segment and better financial performance. Obviously, the target market for such brands are the European markets where the C&I segment is and will remain strong: France, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary among others. Furthermore, with the utility-scale business gaining traction, those brands active in Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Poland, and Germany will be the most lucrative. However, this does not mean the brands active in the residential segment should put their hands up and give up! The German-speaking markets of Switzerland, Austria, and Germany, along with Belgium and smaller niche markets such as Estonia, where around 70% of all the new PV installations last year were installed in the residential segment, are the markets where the residential segment still has a significant share of the total annual installations.

Furthermore, over the past three years, EUPD Research has conducted thousands of analyses and interviews with C&I customers. A key takeaway from these engagements is clear: any credible rating must integrate diverse criteria to provide a truly comprehensive assessment. Nearly all top-ranked brands showcased robust brand trust, ESG performance while maintaining competitive pricing and high product quality.

Against this backdrop, established players in the European PV market have been rated as “AA+/Very Good” while some brands formerly not active in Europe are gaining momentum and showing strong upward potential.

How do stakeholders use the rating?

Project developers and EPCs can use the rating to mitigate post-installation risks, such as underperformance or component failure beyond the operations and maintenance window. Installers and distributors can incorporate the rating into their procurement shortlists and client consultations, especially when participating in competitive C&I tenders. Utilities and Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) can apply the rating in RFP scoring models, striking a balance between price and systemic risk.

Furthermore, the leading manufacturers in the European market could benefit from presenting their strong performance in a more holistic and strategic manner. As Aga Michalak, Head of Marketing & ESG at JinkoSolar — one of the top-rated brands — underscores the significance of the rating:

“We are honored to be recognized in EUPD's inaugural Brand Leadership & Sustainability Rating – Europe. At JinkoSolar, we believe that leadership today means not only delivering top-tier products but also demonstrating excellence across innovation, financial resilience, and sustainability. This acknowledgment reinforces our long-term commitment to transparency, responsible growth, and value creation for our customers and stakeholders across Europe.”

Beyond Ratings: A Market Signal

The official results are scheduled for release by mid-June 2025. Once released, it acts as a predictor of staying power—especially crucial in a market where several inverter and module stakeholders exited or were acquired in the past 24 months. It helps stakeholders identify brands that align with long-term energy strategies, not just short-term price competitions.

As Europe's energy landscape further develops, the conversation is shifting—from product choice to strategic alignment, from recognition to resilience. The EUPD Brand Leadership & Sustainability Rating isn’t just about identifying today’s winners—it’s about securing tomorrow’s partners.

In this complex market, the rating offers clarity. And in a sector increasingly shaped by long-term value creation, it’s not just a benchmark—it’s a roadmap. THAT’S THE WAY!

Authors: Markus A.W. Hoehner and Ali Arfa

Markus A.W. Hoehner is the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hoehner Research & Consulting Group and EUPD Research. He has been active in top-level research and consulting, focusing on cleantech, renewable energy, and sustainable management for more than three decades. He can be reached at m.hoehner@eupd-research.com.

Ali Arfa is a Senior Data Manager at EUPD Research. He is a graduate of the University of Bonn and with a background in European and North American politics. His expertise encompasses market research, policy development, and stakeholder analysis. His particular focus is on solar energy, energy storage, and strategic consultation. He can be reached at a.arfa@eupd-research.com.