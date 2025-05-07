Atmoce launches retrofit-ready home battery

From ESS News
Amsterdam-based household renewables company Atmoce is offering owners of older residential photovoltaic systems a new way to retrofit a battery.
The M-ELV battery, which eliminates the need to replace existing inverters, is particularly aimed at systems built around 10 years ago, when home energy storage was scarce. The system is designed to have universal inverter compatibility.
Atmoce’s product is a low-voltage lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that connects directly to a household alternating-current (AC) circuit. No complex rewiring or additional, hybrid inverter are required. The package includes a gateway that mounts on a standard metal DIN rail. Atmoce said the M-ELV offers separate measurement circuits for electrical load, photovoltaic generation, and energy storage, allowing for precise measurement and control of energy flows.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.