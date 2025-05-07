Atmoce launches retrofit-ready home battery

From ESS News

Amsterdam-based household renewables company Atmoce is offering owners of older residential photovoltaic systems a new way to retrofit a battery.

The M-ELV battery, which eliminates the need to replace existing inverters, is particularly aimed at systems built around 10 years ago, when home energy storage was scarce. The system is designed to have universal inverter compatibility.

Atmoce’s product is a low-voltage lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that connects directly to a household alternating-current (AC) circuit. No complex rewiring or additional, hybrid inverter are required. The package includes a gateway that mounts on a standard metal DIN rail. Atmoce said the M-ELV offers separate measurement circuits for electrical load, photovoltaic generation, and energy storage, allowing for precise measurement and control of energy flows.

