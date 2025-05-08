ZGR presents new range of 4500 kW central inverters and PCS at Intersolar

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish manufacturer ZGR Corporación has announced the launch of its new range of 4500 kW central inverters and PCS for large solar farms.

The new range of 4500 kW central inverters and PCS includes specific models adapted to the North American market.

The entire range is prepared to operate under the future 2000 V regulations, allowing them to be present in various international markets, including Europe and Latin America.

According to ZGR, the 4500 kW central inverters and PCS for utility-scale installations stand out for their high power density and compact design, as well as their modular and scalable architecture.

They feature advanced cooling systems for extreme environments and are compatible with energy storage.

The ZGR-CTR 3000/4500 IEC modular central inverter, with four and six power modules and a nominal power of 3000 kW and 4500 kW, respectively, features an efficiency greater than 99.8%.

The temperature range is -20 and 60 C, and the dimensions are 2529 x 2014 x 2850 and 2529 x 2014 x 4053, with a weight of 5250 and 6200 kg.

ZGR's headquarters are in Vitoria-Gasteiz and it has offices in Madrid and Valencia, as well as in the US, Mexico and Colombia, with local technical support in those areas. The company develops projects and markets its products worldwide.

ZGR Corporation will be at booth B4.140 at Intersolar Europe, which will take place from May 7 to 9 in Munich.

The CTR 3000 is already on the market, while the PCS 3000 and CTR 4500 UL will be available in the third quarter of this year.