Longi launches all-black back contact solar panel series

Chinese PV module maker Longi has debuted its new EcoLife series of solar panels.

The EcoLife series features the company’s back contact technology and is billed as a premium lifestyle brand for customers on the residential market “who value quality, independence and lasting impact”.

The panels are available in a compact 54-cell format. The series features the company’s flagship all-black bifacial module, LR7-54H7BB, of up to 505 W and with an efficiency of 24.7% and its premium all-black bifacial module, LR7-54HVBB, of up to 485 W and with an efficiency of 23.8%.

Both modules have a larger installed capacity and quicker system payback period than TOPCon modules, according to a product reveal presentation held at Intersolar today.

The presentation also explained the EcoLife series reduces power degradation by 70% compared to TOPCon modules under the same shaded conditions. The result is buoyed by a built-in diode tech that ensures only 8% efficiency loss when a single cell is shade.

The series has a temperature coefficient of -0.24%/C.

Speaking at a product reveal at this year's Intersolar, Longi group president said “the series can support the different needs of different European countries”, with the ability to adapt to local conditions and customer needs, including hail, hurricanes and snow resistance.

At Intersolar, Longi also unveiled a new bifacial n-type HJT solar module based on back-contact architecture.