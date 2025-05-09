Mingyang presents semi-transparent PV panels

From pv magazine France

Mingyang is exhibiting for the first time at Intersolar Europe to showcase its technologies at the interface between thin-film solar panels and glass architecture. The Chinese manufacturer notably presented a semi-transparent PV module based on CdTe cells.

Zhibo Jack Zhao, general manager of Mingyang Thin Film Technology and CTO of the solar division, told pv magazine France that the group is currently testing perovskite technology on its glass modules.

“The pilot line was set up at the end of 2024 and initial production began this year,” said Zhao. “We are still in the testing phase, but the first commercial devices should be available by the end of this year.”

CdTe modules are currently available in four transparency models. The first solar glass model (0% transparency) delivers a maximum power output of 115 W/square meter under standard operating conditions at 25 C. The second (20% transparency) reaches 92 W, the third (40%) 69 W, and the fourth (60%) 46 W. The system has been validated for operation from -40 C to +85 C. Mingyang includes a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty with a 0.5% annual performance degradation and a 2% degradation in the first year.

Zhao estimates the cell price at $50/sqm, to which will be added the price of the glass, supplied by suitable partners depending on the project, the electrical system, and assembly costs, which also vary depending on the nature of the project. “90% of our orders are custom-made.”

Mingyang intends to penetrate the European market through partnerships, particularly in the BIPV sector. The manufacturer hopes to position itself as a supplier to European companies already developing products in this sector and who could therefore provide guidance on the characteristics and standards expected by the various countries in the region.

Currently marketed applications include neutral and colored semi-transparent modules. Mingyang also offers solar blind technology integrated directly into the glass modules. The photovoltaic cells power a small motor, supported by a lithium-ion battery, to ensure a continuous power supply.